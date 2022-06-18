Soccer: Reds beat Grampus 3-0, end prolonged winless streak

Newsfrom Japan

Alexander Scholz and Atsuki Ito scored from set pieces in the opening half Saturday as Urawa Reds beat Nagoya Grampus 3-0 and registered their first J-League top-flight win since March 19. Takahiro Sekine added another goal before halftime to help the Emperor's Cup holders clinch just their third victory of a J1 campaign in which they have fallen miserably short of expectations. The morale-boosting result following the extended international break lifted Ricardo Rodriguez's side to 13th on the table after they had languished on the relegation zone fringe for several rounds. Scholz flew high to...