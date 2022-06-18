Japan, China diplomats to hold talks on suspected gas developments

Newsfrom Japan

Senior diplomats from Japan and China are arranging to hold talks Thursday to discuss suspected gas field explorations by Beijing in a contested area of the East China Sea, diplomatic sources said Saturday. Japan will lodge a protest against the development work and repeated intrusions by Chinese ships into Japanese waters around the Japan-controlled, China-claimed Senkaku Islands, the sources said. At the first virtual meeting at the director-general level since last November, Japan will be represented by Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at the Foreign Ministr...