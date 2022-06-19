Baseball: Akiyama receives no interest in U.S., to return to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Outfielder Shogo Akiyama said Saturday he will return to Japan having received no offers in the United States following his release from the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas. The 34-year-old, who joined the Cincinnati Reds on a three-year, $21 million contract ahead of the 2020 season, said he will fly back to his homeland within days and look for his next team there. "I've been told by my agent that we've gotten no offers from teams in American baseball. I'll return to Japan before making my next decision," Akiyama said. Akiyama played all nine years of his Nippon Profes...