Baseball: Ishikawa, Murakami lift Swallows to 8th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Masanori Ishikawa threw seven solid innings and Munetaka Murakami homered twice as the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows won their eighth straight, an 8-3 victory over the Hiroshima Carp on Sunday. Ishikawa (4-3) surrendered two first-inning runs on a Ryosuke Kikuchi RBI single and Ryan McBroom's seventh home run. But the 42-year-old lefty settled down to allow three runs in his longest mound stint of the season. "My teammates give me courage with their defense, their run support and the great work from the relievers coming out of the bullpen," Ishikawa said. The Swallows tied it in the s...