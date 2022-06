Newsfrom Japan

Rapid Vienna forward Koya Kitagawa has rejoined his old club Shimizu S-Pulse on a full transfer, the J-League first-division side said Sunday. The Shimizu youth product left the club in July 2019 for Rapid. The 25-year-old scored five goals in 49 games in the Austrian top flight, but none in 12 appearances last season. "I'm really happy to be able to put on the orange jersey again and compete wearing the S-Pulse emblem," the former Japan international said through the club.