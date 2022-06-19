Basketball: Japan women trounces Turkey for 2nd day

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan women's national basketball team, ranked eighth in the world, defeated ninth-ranked Turkey for the second straight day on Sunday, 83-57. Five players from Japan, the Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning team, scored in double digits at Chiba Port Arena. The game was tight at the start before Japan took control with a 39-23 halftime lead and built on that behind 10 points and 10 rebounds from Himawari Akaho. "Turkey is an excellent team and they forced us to play in ways we hadn't anticipated, but the team came together and played superbly," Japan head coach Toru Onzuka said.