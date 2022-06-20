Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak Dow, U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Monday morning following a decline on the Dow Jones index late last week, weighed down by fears about the deteriorating U.S. economy as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will make aggressive rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 428.32 points, or 1.65 percent, from Friday to 25,534.68. The broader Topix index was down 26.35 points, or 1.44 percent, at 1,809.55. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and wholesale trade issues.