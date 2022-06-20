Nikkei ends at 5-week low on fears over U.S. rate hikes, economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended at a five-week low on concerns over a worsening of the U.S. economy as the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its aggressive rate hikes to tame soaring inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 191.78 points, or 0.74 percent, from Friday at 25,771.22, its lowest level since May 12. The broader Topix index finished 16.96 points, or 0.92 percent, lower at 1,818.94. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and wholesale trade issues.