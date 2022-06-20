Japan retains economic assessment, warns of prolonged war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Monday kept intact its key assessment that the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic fallout, but warned of the impact of a prolonged war in Ukraine and slowing economic activity in China. Regarding the current state of the Japanese economy, the monthly report said it "shows movements of picking up," maintaining the assessment for the third consecutive month, citing improvements in private consumption and business investment. As for the economy's prospects, the report said the recovery is expected to be supported by measures against infectious di...