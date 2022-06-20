Soccer: Japan women to host Nigeria, New Zealand in Oct. friendlies

Newsfrom Japan

Japan women will take on Nigeria and New Zealand counterparts in October friendlies, the Japan Football Association said Monday. Nadeshiko Japan, 13th in the FIFA rankings, will take on 39th-ranked Nigeria on Oct. 6 at Noevir Stadium in Kobe before facing 22nd-ranked New Zealand at Nagano U Stadium three days later. Japan have won two and lost one of their previous meetings with Nigeria, while they have seven wins and two draws against New Zealand who will jointly host the 2023 World Cup with Australia. Japan will travel to face Serbia this Friday and Finland three days later in friendlies as ...