Kishida, BOJ chief discuss rapid fall of yen as "matter of concern"

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday discussed the yen's rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar, with the two seeing the current market situation as a "matter of concern." Kishida told reporters after meeting at the prime minister's office that "there were talks that the sharp fall of the yen represents a matter of concern." Kuroda said separately he told the prime minister that the yen's sharp depreciation is "undesirable" because it will bring various uncertainties in companies' business plans. The central bank will closely monitor currency mo...