3 more airports to resume accepting int'l flights in July: Japan PM

Newsfrom Japan

Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday. The addition of Sendai, Hiroshima and Takamatsu airports comes after the government decided on the resumption of international flights at Naha and New Chitose -- gateways to popular tourist spots in Okinawa and Hokkaido -- by the end of June. Kishida revealed the new plan in an interview with Kyodo News. Major international hubs such as Narita, Haneda and Kansai are already accepting flights from abroad. Japan has re...