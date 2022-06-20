Japan says China set up gas drilling facility in contested sea area

Newsfrom Japan

China has set up a new drilling facility for gas fields in a contested area of the East China Sea, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Monday, despite Tokyo's repeated calls on Beijing to halt its unilateral resource development program there. The facility is located on the Chinese side of a Tokyo-proposed median line separating the countries' exclusive economic zones in the sea, the ministry said, adding it has lodged a protest with the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo. Japan and China agreed on joint gas development in the area in 2008, but negotiations were suspended in 2010 when tensions between th...