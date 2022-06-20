Soccer: Centralized ACL east region knockout stage to be held in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The centralized knockout phase for the east region of this season's Asian Champions League will be played in Saitama in Japan, the Asian Football Confederation said Monday. The round of 16 matches will be played on Aug. 18 and 19 before the quarterfinals on the 22nd and the semifinals on the 25th, all as single-leg ties. The final with the winner from the west region will be played home and away on Feb. 19 and 26 next year. J-League sides Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F Marinos face each other in the round of 16, when Urawa Reds will play Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia.