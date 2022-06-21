Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Europe shares, U.S. stock futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, supported by overnight advances in European markets and a rise in U.S. stock futures during after-hours trading. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 316.77 points, or 1.23 percent, from Monday to 26,087.99. The broader Topix index was up 22.97 points, or 1.26 percent, at 1,841.91. Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market gained ground. Gainers were led by rubber product, real estate and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.09-12 yen compared with 134.95-135.05 yen in London at 4 p...