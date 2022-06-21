G-20 health, finance chiefs to find ways to address future pandemics

Newsfrom Japan

Health and finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are set to gather Tuesday to work out ways to deal with future pandemics, preventing them from becoming an economic, social and political crisis. On Monday, at least 17 of 20 health ministers of the group agreed in principle to harmonize global health protocol standards that will make the mobility of global travelers easier, according to a source close to the meeting held in Yogyakarta, an ancient city in central Java. Only three countries -- Argentina, Brazil and China -- have not expressed their decision, the source said. "We ...