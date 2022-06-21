Russian editor's Nobel medal auctioned off for $104 mil. for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

A Nobel Peace Prize medal belonging to independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief was auctioned off for $103.5 million in New York on Monday, with the money to be used for children displaced by ongoing war in Ukraine. The winning amount for the medal -- which was awarded to Dmitry Muratov in 2021 -- will be donated to the United Nations Children's Fund. "I will not see this medal again, but I would like to see the future of those people who will benefit from it," Muratov said at the auction ceremony. The identity of the successful bidder remains unknown. The auction started ...