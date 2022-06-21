Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm European shares, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Tuesday morning, supported by overnight advances in European markets and investors buying on dips after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at a five-week low the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 453.93 points, or 1.76 percent, from Monday to 26,225.15. The broader Topix index was up 30.33 points, or 1.67 percent, at 1,849.27. Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market gained ground. Gainers were led by mining, air transportation, and oil and coal product issues.