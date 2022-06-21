New Mizuho head vows corporate culture change after system failures

Newsfrom Japan

The new president of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. pledged to shareholders on Tuesday to reform the company's corporate culture after multiple system failures severely impacted operations at its key banking unit. "Changing corporate culture cannot be achieved overnight. I will stand at the forefront and push hard (for that change)," Masahiro Kihara, who was appointed to the position in February, said at a shareholders meeting in Tokyo. The group's Mizuho Bank has experienced repeated high-profile system failures, logging its 11th malfunction earlier this year since February 2021. It saw transact...