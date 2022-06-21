Tennis: Naomi Osaka's Evolve sports agency signs Kyrgios

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka's Evolve sports agency inked a deal Monday with Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, making him the first athlete on its books. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka launched Evolve with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid after she split from industry giant IMG last month. A dynamic player with a reputation for brashness, the 27-year-old Kyrgios is currently No. 45 in the men's singles rankings. The winner of six singles titles, he claimed his first Grand Slam crown in the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles alongside countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis. "Kyrgios embodies the types of athle...