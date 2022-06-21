Baseball: Darvish earns 7th win as Padres beat Diamondbacks

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish limited the Arizona Diamondbacks to four hits and a run over seven innings Monday as he led the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory. The 35-year-old right-hander earned his seventh win of the season after striking out five, walking a pair and hitting two batsmen in the 104-pitch outing at San Diego's Petco Park. Darvish (7-3) pitched out of trouble in the first, throwing a bases-loaded strikeout to end the inning after the Diamondbacks plated their only run on Christian Walker's sacrifice fly. He threw 1-2-3 innings in the second, fourth and fifth before making way for reliever Luis G...