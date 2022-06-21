Tokyo stocks surge on firm U.S. stock futures, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, with the Nikkei index briefly surging more than 2 percent, supported by firm U.S. stock futures and buying spurred after the Nikkei's drop to a five-week low the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 475.09 points, or 1.84 percent, from Monday at 26,246.31. The broader Topix index finished 37.26 points, or 2.05 percent, higher at 1,856.20. Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market gained ground. Gainers were led by mining, air transportation, and real estate issues.