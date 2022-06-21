Foreign IT giants not registered in Japan will be punished: minister

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign technology giants that do not comply with requests to register their local units in Japan as required by law will be subject to penalties, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said Tuesday. Most of the 48 foreign IT companies, including Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter Inc., that have received registration requests from the Justice Ministry and the communications ministry have so far failed to comply, according to Furukawa. The Japanese government is aiming to strengthen business monitoring of foreign companies that offer services used by a large number of people in the count...