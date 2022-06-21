Former Kyodo News President Yamanouchi dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Toyohiko Yamanouchi, a former president of Kyodo News, died of stroke at a hospital in Tokyo last Friday, the company said. He was 81. Yamanouchi, hailing from Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, served as president of the Japanese news agency from December 2002 to June 2005. He joined Kyodo in 1963 and assumed such posts as chief editor of the Economics News Section and managing editor of the News Department before becoming an executive director in 1998 and senior executive director in 2000. He served as head of the Japan Advertising Review Organization from 2012 to 2018.