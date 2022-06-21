Soccer: Japan to face United States in Sept. friendly in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will face fellow World Cup qualifiers the United States in one of two September friendlies in Europe, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday. Japan, 23rd in the FIFA rankings, will take on the 15th-ranked United States on Sept. 23. The Americans have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar starting in November after placing third in the North and Central America and Caribbean region. "They'll come out fighting with high motivation. We are grateful we can play them," Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said of the United States, who have Europe-based stars including Chelsea attacker Christian...