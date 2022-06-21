China urges Japan not to meddle in gas development in E. China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

China urged Japan on Tuesday not to meddle in Beijing's development of gas fields in the East China Sea, saying such a move has been done within the nation's jurisdiction. On Monday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said China has set up a new drilling facility for gas fields in a contested area of the sea, despite Tokyo's repeated calls on Beijing to halt its unilateral resource development program there. "China has conducted oil and gas development in undisputed waters under China's jurisdiction in the East China Sea," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters, adding, "Japan should...