Baseball: Dragons end Yakult's 8-game winning run in walk-off

Newsfrom Japan

Pinch-hitting Taiki Mitsumata drove in the 10th-inning walk-off run as the Chunichi Dragons came from behind to beat the Yakult Swallows 2-1 Tuesday, ending the Central League-leading club's eight-game winning streak. Singles from Ariel Martinez and Hayato Mizowaki on either side of an intentional walk from Ryuta Konno (1-1) loaded the bases before Mitsumata singled to left with two outs off Swallows third pitcher Kazuto Taguchi at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. In a pitching duel, Yakult starter Yasuhiro Ogawa allowed a single to his first batter but none until the eighth. The home team's starter Shin...