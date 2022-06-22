Yen falls to upper 136 zone vs. dollar, lowest in 24 years

Newsfrom Japan

The yen slipped to the upper 136 level against the U.S. dollar in New York trading Tuesday, marking a 24-year low amid speculation of widening interest rates between Japan and the United States. At 5 p.m., the dollar traded at 136.64-74 yen, up from 135.22-23 yen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Tokyo. The euro was quoted at $1.0530-0540 and 143.90-144.00 yen against $1.0556-0558 and 142.74-78 yen late Tuesday in Tokyo. The yen fell to the 136 level in London trading amid selling of the currency in anticipation of wider interest-rate differentials between the two countries, dealers said. The weakness of t...