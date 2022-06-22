Campaigning starts for Japan's upper house election on July 10

Newsfrom Japan

The official campaigning began Wednesday in Japan for the House of Councillors election on July 10, as the ruling and opposition parties rush to address inflation concerns and spar over whether a more robust defense posture is necessary in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine. A total of 125 seats are up for grabs in the 248-member upper house, with over 530 people expected to file their candidacies. The triennial election is a critical test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to gauge voter confidence in his handling of government after nearly nine months spent bolstering the country's COVID-19 r...