Japanese political parties' election pledges on key issues

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a comparison of campaign pledges made by major Japanese political parties on key issues for the House of Councillors election on July 10. (Foreign Policy/Security/Constitution) Liberal Democratic Party will: -- increase defense spending over the next five years with an eye to an amount equivalent to 2 percent or more of GDP in line with NATO members. -- enable Japan to acquire a "counterstrike" ability in view of ballistic missile threats from North Korea. -- aim to "update" the Constitution at an early date by promoting parliamentary debate and putting a revision proposal to ...