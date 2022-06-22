FEATURE: Japan's kids learn financial education as cashless society takes hold

Newsfrom Japan

Financial education for young children is expanding in Japan to enhance their understanding of money, prompted by compulsory requirements in high school and the reduction of the age of adulthood from 20 to 18. The need comes as opportunities to handle cash decrease with the spread of electronic payments, and as adults worry how to develop their children's "money sense." Teachers, meanwhile, are turning to familiar games and recreations to help get the message across. In late May, a card game was held in a class of fifth-graders at the Kamakura Elementary School attached to Yokohama National Un...