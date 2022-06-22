Tokyo stocks edge up in morning on yen's 24-yr low vs. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged up Wednesday morning, with support coming from sharp gains on Wall Street overnight and buying in automakers and other exporters after the yen tumbled to a 24-year low against the dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 9.64 points, or 0.04 percent, from Tuesday to 26,255.95. The broader Topix index was up 3.05 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,859.25. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, rubber product and transportation equipment issues.