BOJ members say yen rates not target of monetary policy: minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members underscored the central bank's commitment to monetary easing, while clearly stating that its policy is not aimed at controlling foreign exchange rates amid the weakness of the yen, minutes of their April meeting showed Wednesday. Several members said currency moves should be stable reflecting economic and financial fundamentals and that recent rapid fluctuations in the yen make it hard for companies to draw up business plans, as financial markets factored in the prospect of a widening interest rate gap between Japan and the United States and Europe. At the April 27-...