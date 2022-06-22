Soccer: Liverpool's Minamino reportedly on move to Monaco

Newsfrom Japan

French Ligue 1 side Monaco have agreed to a deal with Liverpool to sign Japan attacker Takumi Minamino, British media outlets reported late Tuesday. The transfer is worth 18 million euros ($19 million), according to Sky Sports, and will likely give Minamino more regular playing time ahead of the World Cup later this year. The 27-year-old was mostly a peripheral figure with the English Premier League giants after joining from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg at the start of 2020. Liverpool loaned the former Cerezo Osaka player to Southampton for the second half of the 2020-21 season. He played 5...