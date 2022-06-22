Main events scheduled for Thursday, June 23

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, June 23: -- Okinawa to mark 77th anniversary of end of Battle of Okinawa during World War II. -- Nationwide department store sales data for May to be released by Japan Department Stores Association at 2:30 p.m. -- First birthday for twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens.
