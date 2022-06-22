Tokyo stocks end lower on profit-taking, weak U.S. stock futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks erased earlier gains and ended lower Wednesday, as investors locked in profit after the Nikkei index's sharp rise the previous day and sentiment was dampened by a drop in U.S. stock futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 96.76 points, or 0.37 percent, from Tuesday at 26,149.55. The broader Topix index finished 3.55 points, or 0.19 percent, lower at 1,852.65. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and retail issues.