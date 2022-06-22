Baseball: Ohtani homers twice, drives in career-high 8 runs in loss

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani delivered two three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs Tuesday before the Los Angeles Angels came up agonizingly short in a 12-11, 11-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals. Ohtani sent it to extra innings by tying the game 10-10 with his one-out ninth-inning three-run blast, launching Scott Barlow's 2-2 curveball high into Angel Stadium's right-field stands. He had helped his team claw away at an early five-run deficit with another long three-run bomb to center in the sixth against starter Jonathan Heasley that cut the Royals' lead to 6-4. Max Stassi brought the Hal...