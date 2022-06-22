S. Korea, Japan to resume pandemic-hit flights between capitals

Newsfrom Japan

The South Korean government said Wednesday it has agreed with Japan to resume flights next week between the two countries' capitals, suspended for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The route between Seoul's Gimpo airport and Tokyo's Haneda airport will reopen on June 29, with four airlines -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines of South Korea and Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways -- operating a total of eight round trips a week, the transport ministry said, adding the number of flights will be increased from July, depending on demand. Both airports are close to their respecti...