Half of western Japan member makers say weak yen bad impact: lobby

Newsfrom Japan

Half of the member manufacturers that responded to a recent survey said the yen's rapid weakening has had a negative impact on their businesses, according to a major business lobby in the Kansai area in western Japan. The Osaka-based Kansai Economic Federation questionnaire to member companies in May showed 48.9 percent of manufacturers see the Japanese unit's slip against the U.S. dollar as negatively affecting them, while 42.6 percent of nonmanufacturers do so. The survey, based on responses from 115 member companies, showed 18.3 percent of manufacturers and nonmanufacturers see 106-110 yen ...