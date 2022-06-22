Ex-Finance Ministry official becomes Japan cooperation lender's chief

Newsfrom Japan

Nobumitsu Hayashi, a former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, has assumed the top post of the government-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation, JBIC said Wednesday. Succeeding Tadashi Maeda, who had become the first JBIC official to earn the governor's position by climbing the organization's ladder, Hayashi vowed to steer the lender through tough times highlighted by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Securing energy is a big challenge for the entire nation of Japan," Hayashi, 65, said at a press conference in Tokyo, pledging JBIC will strive to cope with the issue through it...