Baseball: Sasaki throws 7 shutout innings for 6th win

Twenty-year-old Roki Sasaki earned his sixth win of the season, striking out nine over seven scoreless innings on Wednesday for the Lotte Marines, who beat the Seibu Lions 2-1 in the Pacific League. Sasaki, who in April became Japan's youngest perfect-game pitcher, improved to 6-1. After taking 10 days off from the Marines' pitching rotation, the right-hander allowed three hits and three walks before leaving with a 1-0 lead. "For some games now, I haven't done that well, so I'm happy to get good results today," Sasaki said. "I rested up well given the chance and was able to throw some good fas...
Kyodo News

