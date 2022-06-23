Fed notes "possibility" of rate hikes pushing U.S. into recession

Newsfrom Japan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday acknowledged that an aggressive course of interest-rate hikes to tamp down inflation could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, although doing so is not the central bank's intention. "It's not our intended outcome at all, but it's certainly a possibility," Powell told a congressional hearing that took place a week after the Fed moved ahead with its largest interest-rate hike since 1994 to address the highest inflation in decades. While reiterating his resolve to bring prices back down, the Fed chief emphasized that the American economy is "...