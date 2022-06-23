Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for increasing travel demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Thursday, supported by gains in transportation issues on hopes for increasing travel demand in Japan, while investors snapped up some shares that were battered the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 207.42 points, or 0.79 percent, from Wednesday to 26,356.97. The broader Topix index was up 13.12 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,865.77. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, real estate and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.98-99 yen compared w...