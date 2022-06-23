Tokyo stocks flat on travel demand hopes, U.S. economic woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat Thursday morning as buying of transportation issues amid hopes for increased travel demand was offset by selling triggered by worries over the U.S. economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.84 points, or 0.01 percent, from Wednesday to 26,146.71. The broader Topix index was up 0.53 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,853.18.