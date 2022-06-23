Baseball: Ohtani magic on mound with 13 Ks in record-setting night

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani threw eight shutout innings with a Major League Baseball career-high 13 strikeouts in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Ohtani (6-4), who homered twice and drove in eight runs a day earlier, is the first player with eight or more RBIs and 10 or more strikeouts in consecutive games, in either order, since RBI became an official stat in 1920, according to a tweet posted by MLB. After losing the first two games of the series against the Royals at Angel Stadium, Ohtani helped his team avoid a sweep, allowing just two hits and a walk in his ...