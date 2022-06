Tokyo stocks end flat on travel demand hopes, U.S. economy woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended nearly flat Thursday, with support provided from transportation issues sought on hopes for a recovery in travel demand offset by fears over the outlook for the U.S. economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 21.70 points, or 0.08 percent, from Wednesday at 26,171.25. The broader Topix index finished 0.91 point, or 0.05 percent, lower at 1,851.74. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation and food issues, while mining and nonferrous metal issues were among major decliners.