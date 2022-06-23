Sharp to make English its official language in a year: CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Sharp Corp. will make English its official language in a year, Wu Po-hsuan, chief executive of the Japanese electronics company, said Thursday. The company, headquartered in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, plans to expand its overseas business by strengthening human resource development, said Wu, who replaced Tai Jeng-wu in April. Both Tai and Wu have been sent to Sharp by Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Sharp became a subsidiary of Hon Hai in 2016, in the first acquisition of a major Japanese firm by a foreign company. Hon Hai assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones and is known by its trade name Fox...