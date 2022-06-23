Court rejects claim 7-Eleven unjustly ended franchise contract

Newsfrom Japan

The Osaka District Court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit claiming Seven-Eleven Japan Co. unjustly terminated its contract with a convenience store franchisee over his decision to stop late-night operations. Accepting the chain operator's claim that the termination resulted from his handling of customers, the court also ordered Mitoshi Matsumoto, the 60-year-old former franchisee, to give up the store and pay damages to the company. "I will appeal the ruling and fight till the end," Matsumoto told reporters. Matsumoto voluntarily stopped late-night operations at his 7-Eleven store in Higashiosa...