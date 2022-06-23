Japan conveys concern to China over gas development in contested sea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan conveyed "strong concern" to China on Thursday over its suspected gas field explorations in a contested area of the East China Sea as their senior diplomats held a teleconference, the Japanese government said. But they also agreed to keep communicating toward the implementation of the 2008 bilateral agreement on joint gas development in the area, the Foreign Ministry said, although the negotiations have been stalled for more than a decade. Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, complained to Hong Liang, head of the Chinese Foreign Minist...