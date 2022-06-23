Baseball: Swallows' slugger Murakami clobbers Dragons

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami hit a pair of home runs, drove in six runs and scored three in the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows' 10-0 win over the Chunichi Dragons on Thursday. The win extended the defending Japan Series champs' CL lead to 10 games over the Yomiuri Giants, who fell 7-5 to the DeNA BayStars. Murakami opened the scoring at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, one of Japan's toughest home run parks, with his 22nd homer and fourth grand slam of the year. The Swallows' 22-year-old cleanup hitter singled in the third, doubled and scored in the seventh, and blasted his 23rd homer in the eighth with a m...